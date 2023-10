Zone-IV Whites moves into semi-final of A.S.Natural Stone U-16

KARACHI:Zone-IV Whites, Rana Areeb Aftab brilliant unbeaten 108 runs and Mukaram Ali 13 not out added 50 runs partnership for the last wicket and superb bowling by Asad Ahmed 6 for 14 runs, beat Zone-V Whites by one wicket at Landhi Gymkhana Ground and moved into semifinals of the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament.

According to a communique here on Friday, in another match played at KCCA Stadium Zone-II Blues beat Zone-III Whites by 5 runs due to the great spell of Abdul Hayye, who took 5 for 27 runs.

Zone-IV Whites beat Zone-V Whites by one wicket at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Zone-V Whites were 179 all out in 33.3 overs. Abdullah scored 94 (6×4), Muhammad Akbar 28, Najab Ali 19. Asad Ahmed took 6 for 14. Zone-IV Whites 181/9 in 45 overs. Rana Areeb Aftab 108 (9×4, 4×6) not out, Asad Ahmed 16, Mukaram Ali 13 not out. Rizwan Ullah (mf) 3/38, Najab Ali 2/20.

In another match, Zone-II Blues beat Zone-III Whites by 5 runs at KCCA Stadium. Zone-II Blues were 100 all out in 30.1 overs. Muhammad Hasnain 26, Sahil Raj Kumar (rls) 4/25, Zayyan Saeed Khan (rmf) 3/14, Asadullah Khan 2/15.