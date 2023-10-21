PAKISTAN TO WORK ON GB- XINJIANG ECONOMIC LINKAGES: PM: Pakistan, China call for ceasefire in Gaza

Pakistan and China on Friday expressed deep concern over the current escalation of tensions and violence between Palestine and Israel, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s visit to China, both sides reiterated that the fundamental way out of the conflict lied in implementing the “two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.”

The joint statement called for the cessation of hostilities and every possible effort to protect civilians and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster in Gaza. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to jointly upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“Both sides stand for unity and cooperation of the international community, oppose hegemonism and power politics, adhere to true multilateralism, and promote humanity’s common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom,” it said.

akistan and China agreed to actively promote the implementation of the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation to support the industrialization, and encourage Chinese companies to set up manufacturing facilities in Pakistan. The two sides reiterated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an open and inclusive platform for win-win cooperation.

The corridor welcomed third parties to benefit from investments in CPEC cooperation priority areas such as industry, agriculture, ICT, science and technology.

During the visit, Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar met President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

In a warm and cordial atmosphere, leaders of the two countries had in-depth exchanges of views and reached extensive consensus on strengthening the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, practical cooperation in various areas, and international and regional issues of mutual interest. The two sides reaffirmed that mutual trust remains at the core of China-Pakistan relationship.

The two sides agreed that China and Pakistan are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and iron brothers, friendship between the two countries is time-tested and unbreakable.

The Chinese side reiterated that the China-Pakistan relationship was a priority in its foreign relations.

The Pakistani side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship was the cornerstone of its foreign policy.

The two sides will continue to view the relationship between China and Pakistan from a strategic and long-term perspective, move forward together on the path of development, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the new era.

The two sides reaffirmed their support for each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

The Pakistani side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the One-China Principle and that Taiwan was an inalienable part of China’s territory, and Pakistan firmly supported the Chinese government’s efforts to achieve national re-unification, and opposes any form of Taiwan independence. Pakistan firmly supports China on issues concerning the South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang.

The Chinese side reiterated its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, national independence and territorial integrity, in pursuing a development path of economic stability suited to Pakistan’s national conditions, in fighting terrorism, and in playing a bigger role in regional and international affairs.

The Pakistani side warmly congratulated the Chinese side on its successful organization of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. The Chinese side commended Pakistan’s consistent support for and participation in Belt and Road cooperation.

The two sides recognized that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) “is a strong driver of world economic growth, provides a platform for international economic cooperation, opens up space for common development around the globe, and has become a widely welcomed international public good as well as an important practice in building a community with a shared future for mankind”.

Both sides agreed to work more closely together on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and usher in a bright future of peace, development and win-win cooperation.

The two sides recognized that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a pioneering project of the BRI, had yielded fruitful outcomes in the 10 years since its inception, and had now entered a new stage of high-quality development.

They reaffirmed the resolve to jointly build a growth corridor, a livelihood-enhancing corridor, an innovation corridor, a green corridor and an open corridor, and continue to build CPEC into an exemplary project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Recognizing the significance of Gwadar Port as an important node in cross-regional connectivity, the two sides agreed to speed up development of the Port and its auxiliary projects.

The two sides reviewed with satisfaction the progress of the desalination plant, the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), the Pak-China Friendship Hospital and other projects. They reiterated their resolve to make Gwadar a high-quality port, a regional trade hub and a connectivity node.

Recognizing that the ML-1 upgradation is an important project under the CPEC framework and is of great significance to Pakistan’s social and economic development, the two sides agreed to carry out the common understanding of the leaders of the two countries to implement the project at an early date.

They reviewed with satisfaction the important progress made in the preliminary work of the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot section) realignment project and agreed to fast track its implementation.

The two sides affirmed their resolve to further move forward to launch preparatory work for D.I. Khan-Zhob Road Project to build momentum towards enhancing connectivity and socio-economic development of Pakistan, under CPEC.

The Chinese side appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani side to vigorously develop Photovoltaic and other renewable energy projects, which are in alignment with the green, low carbon and environmentally friendly development of the energy sector.

Both sides encouraged Chinese companies to further participate in the development of such projects in line with normal commercial principles to achieve win-win outcomes. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the mining industry, including in the fields of geological survey, joint research on geology and minerals, training of talent, and planning of mining industrial parks.

They recognized that agricultural cooperation between the two countries is rich in potential, and that sound progress has been made in crop breeding and pest control projects especially under the framework of CPEC.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as crop cultivation, prevention and control of animal and plant diseases, agricultural mechanization, exchange of agricultural technology, and trade in agricultural products.

:he two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation under the framework of the CPEC Joint Working Group on Information Technology Industry, jointly improve the construction and management of digital infrastructure.

The other areas include advance cooperation in cutting-edge technologies and the capacity building for information technology service, and promote high-quality development of the digital economy.

Both sides reviewed with satisfaction the positive results achieved under the CPEC Working Group on Socio-Economic Cooperation. The Pakistani side appreciated China’s assistance for Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction and recovery.

China will continue to support Pakistan in improving people’s livelihood and post-disaster reconstruction, with priority to implementing effective livelihood assistance projects, to deliver social and economic benefits, especially to the most affected and vulnerable people, in line with the concept of ‘shared prosperity’.

The Chinese side expressed its willingness to support Pakistan in expanding exports to China under the framework of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, and will help Pakistan improve its export capacity through experience sharing, special studies, expert exchanges and personnel training.

The Pakistani side welcomed more Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and informed about the recent initiatives for improving investment climate, initiatives and creation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The Chinese side appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate Chinese investments and businesses in Pakistan.

The two sides acknowledged the recent momentum for increase in business exchanges between the two countries and further resolved to facilitate B2B exchanges. Both sides agreed to make efforts to enhance the level of bilateral people-to-people exchanges and facilitation.

Meanwhile, Kakar said Pakistan aimed to utilize the position of China’s Xinjiang province as an “important node” of the economic corridor between the two countries. In this regard, he said, Pakistan would jointly work with China to identify the respective strengths of Gilgit Baltistan and Xinjiang.

Addressing the students and faculty at Xinjiang University, he said “the two neighbouring regions had the potential to build synergies for improving the livelihoods of their people.” PM Kakar flew to Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi Thursday evening from Beijing where he participated in the Third Belt and Road Forum and met the Chinese leadership and other foreign dignitaries.

The prime minister said as per the consensus reached in Beijing during his visit, a land border at Sost, Khunjerab would be converted into an all-weather border.”We would like to upgrade the customs and other logistics services to facilitate trade and the movement of people, he said.

PM Kakar termed Gwadar a key component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and proposed to deepen economic cooperation by effectively using the sister-city relationship with China’s Kashgar and Karamay.

“We seek to learn from Xinjiang’s success in agricultural modernization and aim to set up a joint agricultural demonstration zone to introduce modern farming techniques and practices in Pakistan,” he said.

He said Pakistan desired linkages with the industries of Xinjiang and Pakistan, particularly the Gilgit-Baltistan region with a focus on cooperation in solar energy.

He emphasized collaboration between the two regions in areas of culture, agriculture, tourism, education and joint research. Pakistan, he said, would like more of its students to study in China.

He invited tourists from Xinjiang and other parts of China to visit Pakistan and mentioned that recently a 15-member group of Chinese tour operators visited Pakistan and returned via Sost Khunjerab border. The prime minister said Xinjiang was known for its rich diversity in culture and hospitality, adding that the region had a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis for the neighbourly linkages.

Xinjiang, he said, was not only a channel of trade but a vital bridge connecting the two nations. Kakar said the unique Pak-China relationship was rooted in bilateral trust, shared aspirations and invaluable warmth nurtured by successive generations.”Pakistan views its ties with China as a longstanding strategic partnership,” he said.

He mentioned that as CPEC entered its new phase, it helped in developing Pakistan’s infrastructure and improved the lives of its citizens. “My visit to China is essential in chalking out a new road map and a new vision based on economic, people-to-people bonds, sustainable development, peace and stability and academic and technical exchanges.