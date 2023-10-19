President urges int’l community to hold Israel accountable for war crimes

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutal Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people, including women and children. He said the international community must hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and take urgent measures to bring an immediate halt to the Israeli bombardment and the ongoing siege of Gaza. The president expressed his deep shock over the tragic loss of innocent lives due to the reckless Israeli airstrike, saying that Israel had trampled all international and moral norms by attacking a hospital, where patients were seeking emergency treatment. The president expressed concern over the grave war crimes being committed by Israel that were indiscriminately targeting civilian populations and health facilities.