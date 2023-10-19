Pakistan, US extend science and technology cooperation agreement

Pakistan and the United States Tuesday signed a five-year extension of the U.S.-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement to expand relations between the two countries’ scientific and technological communities. The accord is also designed to promote scientific and technological cooperation for peaceful purposes. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, and Jason Donovan, Director Office of Science and Technology Cooperation in Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES/STC) at the US Stat Department of State, witnessed the signing ceremony. Muhammad Saad Ahmed, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, and Michelle Sheckells, representing the U.S. State Department, exchanged the documents. Under the terms of the agreement, the two sides will cooperate through the exchange of scientific and technical information; exchange of scientists and technical experts; convening of joint seminars and meetings; training of scientists and technical experts; conduct of joint research projects; educational exchanges related to science, technology and engineering; establishment of science-based public-private partnerships; and other forms of scientific and technological cooperation.