Minister inaugurates Women Crisis Center

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Departments, Justice(Retd) Irshad Qaisar on Wednesday visited the Social Welfare Office at Pajagai Road, Bashirabad here where she inaugurated a Women Crisis Center.

The Minister on the occasion, inspected various sections of the Social Welfare Office and met the children with special abilities.

The Minister was also briefed on ongoing administrative affairs and development works. She was also informed regarding services, registration, relief activities, women empowerment and other activities of the Social Welfare Center.

Justice(Retd) Irshad Qaisar said special children have a special space in our hearts and we have to do our best to help them achieve their bright future. She said the government was making efforts for the welfare of its people adding that we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people with special abilities.

To make these special people a useful part of society, she added we have to utilize all our energies so that these people do not consider themselves alone in society.