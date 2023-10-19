Cardiologist stresses measures during winter to reduce risk of heart attacks

Renowned cardiologist Major General (Retd.) Dr. Azhar Mehmood Kayani Sunday advised the public for taking timely preventive measures to control the danger of heart attacks in winter and stress for creating more media awarness drives to reduce the death rate from CVD. Talking to PTV news channel, Dr Kiyani said winter weather and winter weather activities, particularly shoveling snow, increase a person’s risk of a heart attack due to overexertion, adding, laziness is a main root cause of heart diseases and people should adopt a healthy lifestyle as well as take exercise to protect themselves from cardiac diseases, especially in the winter season. He explained that cold temperatures cause your blood vessels to constrict or get more narrow, adding, if we have a healthy cardiovascular system, this blood vessel constriction should no cause problems, adding, but if we have coronary artery disease (plaque in your arteries), it may lead to a blockage in the artery, which could cause a heart attack.