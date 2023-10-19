Rule of Superstitious Cult

A shrewd leader needs to know the multiple exploitative tricks to mesmerize his blind followers in peculiar political culture of Pakistan.

One may dislike on moral grounds but artful befooling or charming is an essential part of popular leader’s exploitative tool kit. How can we forget the infamous ‘Religious Touch’ whisper of an aide to his leader right in the mid of political protest speech? Exploitation of religious sentiments was the essence of this meaningful whisper.

Exploitation of audience or followers by politicians is neither an overstatement nor it is restricted to sentimental religious issues. Spirituality and weird superstitious practices persist side by side in our power corridors. We have seen rulers in the past using the appearances in the Holy Kaaba and Masjid-e-Nabvi to improve their political profile with a touch of spirituality.

In first place why does the popular leaders, who acclaim to be democrat, opt for superstitious tweaks in their political communication with the masses? It is probably the fear of losing the public support and lack of grip on real political issues. Bertrand Russel rightly pointed out ‘Fear is the main source of superstition and one of the main sources of cruelty. To conquer fear is the beginning of wisdom’. There are multiple stories about the superstitious practices of famous leaders. These stories were divulged by none other than the close confidants of past rulers.

In compliance of an advisory of a spiritual healer, a famous leader used to sacrifice black goats on a specific week day in president house to avert the bad luck. Visits of top state officials including the PMs and Presidents to the living Sufis, saints and holy shrines is quite an old phenomenon in our political culture. Two past PMs, who happened to be political rivals, had the experience of receiving good luck stick shots at the back from a famous saint of Mansehra District. These meaningful stories and spiritual inclination of leaders emerged in media to some extent but never spearheaded by the mainstream parties as part of political strategy. It was the PTI which started systematic projection of religious and spiritual inclination of first family to influence the political landscape. Leaving aside the typical political blame game which revolves around the financial corruption and bad governance, the frequent disclosures specifying the tight grip of former first lady on the decision making process merit a lot of attention. Since the beans are being spilled by the close confidants of Chairman PTI and members of former kitchen cabinet therefore such pointed disclosures cannot be dusted down as baseless allegations.

It is expected that educated youth will start questioning the governance model of PTI which entirely relied on the weird superstitious predictions of the first lady. Former Special Advisor to PM and CM Punjab Firdos Ashiq Awan along with many other key appointment holders of PTI have divulged the interference of former first lady in bureaucratic appointments. CM office in the largest province of Punjab used to get dictation on all important matters. Timing of mysterious escape of first lady’s fast friend Farah aka Gogi is also a self-explanatory event as her alleged involvement in shady financial transactions has not yet been thoroughly investigated. Economic downslide of Pakistan in PTI tenure is more than a tale of incompetence as the selection of key appointments like finance ministers and governor state bank were subjected to the approval or spiritual attestation of first lady. In simple words, such interferences can only be termed illegal, unconstitutional and non-democratic. Is this the way to run a democracy?

A country like Pakistan never deserved such a weird ruling cult! Brilliant youth of Pakistan never imagined that a demagogue would trade their quest for progressive Pakistan at such a low price. Fear of defeat and lust for unaccountable power compelled the PTI chairman to apply the worst form of exploitation on his blind followers.

An effective delusional recipe was offered for people having different inclinations. Naya Pakistan and accountability mantra was floated for educated class predominantly focusing on the youth. Riyasat-e-Madina and blasphemy issues were extensively exaggerated to charm the masses having religious inclination. Weird card of spirituality and superstitious practices was overplayed to establish the grip on state affairs and key appointments.

Traditional politics in Pakistan is more of dodging out the voters through hollow promises than serving as per democratic norms. Track record of major political parties is not good on account of democratic practices, accountability and transparency. Before the PTI tenure, masses were used to with this kind of political exploitation. What transpired in PTI tenure is a unique combination of religious, superstitious and democratic exploitation. Party chairman was projected like an unaccountable and beyond criticism personality. Well-knitted fabricated stories were spread through key board warriors to build his false spiritual image.

We know that democratic system and constitutional order of the state does not provide any space for weird superstitious influence on decision making process. Sufis and saints played a key role in spreading the light of Islam in sub-continent. However, none of them ever preached or practiced the exploitation of spirituality for malicious political gains and financial corruption. Holy Prophet (peace be upon Him) openly discarded any mercy or concession for any crime even if committed by His honorable daughter. How a former first lady with unauthentic spiritual credentials can be graded unaccountable in present day scenario.

Allegations levelled on PTI by its own companions merit serious accountability in legal as well as intellectual domains.

The writer is a freelance