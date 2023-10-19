Economic uplift linked with science, IT development: minister

Caretaker Minister for Science, Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif Sunday said that his government was making all-out efforts for the development of the technology sector and to equip the youth with skills of latest technology to uplift the economy.

“The government was striving for the promotion of science and technology and therefore the government was committed to utilize all the resources to introduce industry and smart technology in agriculture and other sectors”, he said while talking to a private news channel. Pakistan is an agricultural country and it is essential for the development of the country that the agro-based industry be established on a technology basis, he added. Latest technologies would not only be helpful to save time and improve work quality but also uplift the economy of the country, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said it is a very excellent step by the government to provide an enabling environment to the IT sector in order to increase its exports, adding, it is an era of information technology and it has footprints in all the sectors.

It is a need of hour to introduce IT education at the school level so that children become experts in it when they progress in their studies. He further stressed that the youth must come forward to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.