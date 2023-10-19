Hurriyat urges world to take notice of prevailing grim situation in IIOJK

The Hurriyat parties have urged the world human rights (HR) organizations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism and gross human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) leader Advocate Arshad Iqbal in a statement in Srinagar said the killing of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters had become a routine matter for the Indian forces’ personnel. Terming it a sheer frustration on the part of the Indian government, he said that the Narendra Modi-led communal regime, which has miserably failed to suppress the freedom sentiments and resistance of the people, is now resorting to brutality and barbarism to inflict misery on the people through rampant killings of innocent youth.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front leader Sahfiq-ul-Haq said the youth of Kashmir who have been at the forefront of the resistance movement are rendering matchless sacrifices in the ongoing struggle for achieving freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Referring to the grim situation prevailing in the occupied territory, he said continued bloodshed, killings, and arbitrary arrests of common people by Indian troops and police have exposed the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s normalcy narrative in IIOJK.

Terming the house raids a naked aggression and violation of the international covenants, he said that the BJP Hindutva regime has utterly failed to suppress the freedom sentiments and resistance of the people, despite using all means of oppression and suppression.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Chairman Fayaz Hussain Jaferi and Pairwan-e-Wilayat patron Syed Sibte Shabir Qummir in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian state terrorism, its war crimes and human rights violations had made life a hell for the oppressed Kashmiris.

They maintained that the Modi regime, instead of implementing the UNSC resolutions, was trying to stifle the voice of Kashmiri people through the use of brute force and employing settler colonialism in the territory.

The leaders said that Modi must remember that popular movements can’t be defeated by gagging their voices of dissent through military oppression and that the Kashmiris are determined to carry their struggle till success.

They urged the international community to expose the reality that BJP govt is enacting a nefarious political agenda in IIOJK and put pressure on New Delhi to let Kashmiris speak what they want.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement leader Dr Irfan Ahmed, expressing concern over the worst situation of IIOJK, said that over the past couple of days Indian occupation authorities have arrested dozens of Kashmiris mostly youth without any reason under black law.

He said that international human rights watchdogs must take cognizance of the surge in Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum Chairman Maulana Musaib Nadvi, expressed serious concern over the continued detention of Hurriyet leaders, activists and youth, including party leader Umar Dar and Asif Ali languishing in different jails of India and In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said cases against Hurriyat leaders have been used as a tool for the last four decades to force them to give up their commitment to the demand for the right to self-determination.

He said the Kashmiris appeal to the international community to come forward and play a role in peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.