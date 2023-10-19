Gaza crisis: OIC body convenes meeting on 18th

At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held on 18 October, at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah Governorate, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia currently chairs the current session of the Islamic Summit, a press statement of the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah said on Saturday.

“The Organization’s Executive Committee is convening an urgent open-ended extraordinary meeting at the ministerial level, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region,” it was said.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday expressed its absolute rejection and condemnation of Israel, the occupying power’s calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and attempts to transfer the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the Israeli occupation to neighboring countries.

“The OIC also strongly condemned the blockade of medical, relief supplies, and basic necessities to the Gaza Strip, considering this as collective punishment which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” a press statement issued from the OIC Secretariat, Jeddah said.

The organization reiterated its call on the international community to urgently take effective measures to stop all forms of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, which threatened to lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.