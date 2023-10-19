Pakistan, UAE FMs discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Saturday discussed the escalating situation in Gaza, Palestine and the urgent need for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians. During a telephonic conversation, they also stressed upon the coordinated response. The caretaker foreign minister posted on X, “Received a call from HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of UAE . We discussed escalating situation in Gaza , the urgent need for cessation of hostilities, and protection of civilians. A coordinated response was emphasised.”