Honesty and truthfulness in business stressed

Maulana Abdul Habib Attari, Naib Ameer Dawate Islami, has said that honesty and truthfulness are imperative in the current complex business environment.

Delivering a lecture on “Guiding principles for trade in the light of Quran and Sunnah” in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that trading was not contradictory to Sharia.

“Hazarat Mohammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and all other Prophets (Peace be upon them) remained engaged in trading”, he said and particularly mentioned Prophet Shoaib (Peace be upon him) who was sent for two Ummahs. “The prophet stressed them to observe fairness in weights and measures but they were eliminated from the face of earth as they refused to follow his advice.”

Hajji Abdul Habib said that earning profit through businesses was not prohibited but for it, we must observe honesty in our deals. Quoting a companion of the Prophet (Peace be upon him), Attari said that the Sahabi asked the Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him), how his all prayers could be accepted by Allah Almighty (Mustajab-ul-Dua). The reply of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him) was a one liner “keep your earning pure”.

Attari further said that a true businessman would be resurrected on the day of judgement along with the honest and martyrs (Siddiqains and Suhda). He said that these examples clearly indicated the importance of weights and measures in businesses.

He said that Allah Almighty is “pak” and accepts charity from only pure earnings. “We must shun the tendency to give charity from “haram” income and consider ourselves free from the religious obligation”, he added.

Earlier, Senior Vice President FCCI Dr. Sajjad Arshad said that our minds and souls had been rusted as we become un-practicing Muslims by deviating from the teachings of the Holy Quran.

He said, “We must organize such religious events with regular periodicity to realign our lives according to the Islamic principles.”

He welcomed Maulana Abdul Habib Attari and hoped that religious scholars would continue to deliver such thought-provoking lectures in future.

He also introduced the FCCI to him and said that it had 9,000 members who hail from 118 sectors and subsectors. He said, “Muslims are being humiliated all over the world as we have deviated from the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.”

He said that as a nation we must pledge to bring a qualitative improvement in our society.

Former President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam introduced Maulana Attari and said that he was also a businessman.

Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, former President Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz, executive member Maqsood Akhtar Butt, Hajji Abdul Rauf and Rana Ikramullah were also present during the religious lecture.