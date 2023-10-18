NTDC plans to set up Rs 31.820 bln 500 kV grid station in Sialkot

The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has planned to set up 500kV Grid Station in tehsil Daska, district Sialkot with an estimated cost of Rs 31.820 billion.

Official sources told APP here that it would comprise 2×750 MVA 500/220 kV auto-transformers and 3×250 MVA 220/132 kV transformers, which would be connected to the National Grid through 01 No. 500 kV and 02 No. 220 kV transmission lines.

The PC-1 of the project has already been approved while AFD- the French Development Agency would provide financing for it. The NRDC had already acquired 736 Kanal 13 Marla land for construction of the grid. The acquisition of land was completed at a total cost of Rs 337.4 million, they said.

The project is of vital importance for the strengthening of the power system in the region. The project is aimed at improving the voltage profile, eradicate load shedding and facilitate the evacuation of power from cost-effective hydel power plants in the north to the load centers of Punjab in the future.

Moreover, the project will contribute to reduce loading in the 220 kV & 132 kV system and improve the power supply position of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO). NTDC’s aim through this project is to meet the increasing demand for electricity and ensure a reliable operation and smooth power supply to industries, businesses and domestic consumers across Pakistan.