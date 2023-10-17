PM directs cut in prices of essential commodities

Following a significant drop in petroleum prices, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday directed the chief ministers of all provinces to ensure a reduction in the cost of essential goods and services for consumers. The initiative aims to alleviate the inflationary pressure, which many link to rising fuel prices and subsequent transportation costs. The caretaker government on Sunday slashed the prices of petrol by Rs40 per litre in its fortnightly review owing to the strong exchange rate and overall decrease in oil prices in the international market. “Consequent to substantial reduction in fuel prices, I have directed the concerned authorities at Federal and Provincial level to activate a strict price control mechanism,” the premier wrote on his X handle. “I urge all honourable Chief Ministers to ensure that prices of essential commodities and services are reduced correspondingly. All efforts should be directed towards transferring the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices to the people of Pakistan. Strict implementation be ensured.” The price of petrol has been reduced from Rs323.38 to Rs283.38 per litre. The government has also reduced the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs15 per litre, bringing it down from Rs318.18 to Rs303.18 per litre. The price of kerosene oil, whose consumption increases significantly during winters in remote areas, has been reduced to Rs214.85 per litre, marking a Rs22.43 reduction per litre.