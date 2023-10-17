Comsats holds annual convocation, awards degrees to 1,357 students

Comsats University Abbottabad Monday awarded MS/BS degrees to 1,357 students, both at the undergraduate and graduate level while 27 students received PhD degrees, and 47 students were honored for their exceptional performance with gold, bronze, and silver medals.

The ceremony marked the 22nd and 23rd convocation at the university, held on the campus grounds. The special guest for the event was Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar, the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Islamabad.

While addressing the convocation, Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar commended the university’s management and faculty members for their dedication in raising Pakistan’s educational standards on a global scale.

He emphasized the pivotal role that graduates play in the progress of the country and encouraged them to contribute to Pakistan’s development with their skills and dedication. The VC underscored the significance of scientific research in achieving economic growth and addressing the challenges of the 21st century. The special guest also stressed the importance of acquiring strong academic skills in relevant fields for a successful professional life. He praised the efforts of Professor Dr. Muhammad Ma’roof Shah, the Director of the Abbottabad campus, in imparting excellent academic skills to the students.

Dr. Sajid Qamar encouraged the graduates to be appreciative of the opportunities they’ve been given and the knowledge acquired from a prestigious institution like COMSATS University. He urged them to maintain a strong work ethic and express gratitude to their parents and teachers, emphasizing that consistent hard work and mutual respect would lead to continuous self-improvement.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ma’roof Shah, the Director of COMSATS University Abbottabad, reiterated the institution’s commitment to education and its efforts to provide necessary facilities to students while adapting to modern requirements.