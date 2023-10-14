Dr Qibla condemns Israel’s expansionist policies

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz and its members on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s expansionist policies, as they were using the recent conflict to further their reprehensible colonial objectives.

He, in a statement, said last week’s attacks on Gaza by Israel had blatantly violated international laws, targeting civilian populations, including children, elderly and women.

Dr. Qibla emphasized that the Pakistani people stood in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance movement, and the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s policy regarding Palestine was still considered relevant by the Pakistani people.

He said it was imperative for the world to understand that Israel had been occupying Palestine aggressively for nearly 75 years, depriving Palestinians of their rights and disregarding international laws and United Nations resolutions.

He said the council asserted that a viable solution to this issue was impossible without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to initiate effective diplomatic actions.