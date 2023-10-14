Awareness stressed about breast cancer

Director of Atomic Energy Commission Hospital (Dinar) Dr. Nabila Javed has underlined the need for creating awareness among women and girls about breast cancer.

Talking to media she said since the month of October was celebrated as breast cancer awareness month across the world, it had been decided to continue the free breast clinic at Dinar Hospital from October 23 to October 31 from 10 am to 12 noon.

She said that the health of the mother was most important as she played a pivotal role in a family, taking care of children besides doing so many other chores in the house.

Thus, there was a need to educate her about health-related issues and raise awareness among them about the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of breast cancer on a constant basis for its complete eradication.

She suggested that women should self-examine their breasts, if there is a minor lump or any change, contact our hospital immediately.