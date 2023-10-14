MoITT to introduce standardized quality test in universities: Saif

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Dr. Umar Saif, has announced that his ministry will introduce a standardized quality test across universities in Pakistan to ensure job opportunities for fresh graduates. In a statement, he said, “We have made significant decisions to revamp IT education in universities in collaboration with HEC, the National Computing Accreditation Council, the Examination Testing Council, the Pakistan Software Export Board, and the Pakistan Software Houses Association.” Dr. Umar Saif emphasized that students who pass the test will be offered job opportunities through the Industry Placement Program. He added, “We will allocate funds to support special industry courses in universities, designed to prepare students for current industry trends and needs.” The minister further explained that the National Computing Accreditation Council will consider the pass rate of students to determine a university’s rating and the permissible enrollment of IT students. Dr. Umar Saif stressed the importance of aligning educational institutions with industry requirements and facilitating industry-specific training. He pointed out that each year, around 75,000 graduates enter the job market from educational institutions. However, he expressed concern that fewer than ten percent of IT graduates find employment in the IT industry, a situation the government aims to rectify.