Govt to provide security and funds for elections: No fear or favour during polls: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that while pursuing the guiding principles of transparency, neutrality and fair play, his government would ensure that no political party had any fear or favour while undergoing the electoral process.

The prime minister, in an interview with a private television channel, rubbished the notions of his government favouring the PML-N and said usually the political parties attracted their voters through such impressions.

Regarding the date for elections, he said through legislation, the previous parliament had given the mandate to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). However, as far as the government’s role was concerned, they were ready to provide funding and security for the elections, he added.

Ruling out any threat to PTI chief’s life in jail, the prime minister said the caretaker government would ensure the provision of facilities to him as per his entitlement.

To a question, the prime minister said there was no formal requirement for the caretaker government’s consultation with the President for the electoral process. However, the government would surely respond whenever they got any queries from the president as they maintained respectful relationship.

The prime minister said he had need-based interaction with the president – in a reasonable environment – on three to four occasions.

He clarified that current federal minister Fawad Hassan Fawad’s primary identity was a seasoned bureaucrat and that he had never been a member of the PML-N. Similarly, he found Ahad Cheema to be a useful cabinet member, and he was in the government based on his performance, not identity. He explained that the civil servants served the state, not any political party and associating them with any party was unfair.

Prime Minister Kakar said there was no legal restriction on the government to make policy decisions and that they had not taken any steps against the law or constitution.

About his US visit, the prime minister said it was necessary to reiterate Pakistan’s position on certain issues at the UN General Assembly as the continuity of state affairs could not be suspended.

Asked about the PTI’s apprehension of being barred from electioneering, he said there was no law, executive order, or administrative order keeping PTI off from the process. Referring to the arrest of the people involved in riots and arsons of May 9, he said calling the legal action bar from the electoral process was unfair.

To a query, he said the government had not received any complaint against any enforced disappearances in Punjab. However, he said it was the state’s inherent right to apprehend the people accused of any law violation.

Commenting on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s suggestion of delaying polls citing snowfall season in some parts of the country, he said the government would not hold elections based on the input from the Met Office rather it was up to the ECP to decide the date.

He said the country was faced with security and economic challenges and besides holding the polls, the government would prioritise the protection of people’s lives and properties.

Coming to the economic policies, he said the government took administrative measures and enforced the already existing law concerning border management, digital space management, cross-border trade, smuggling, and hoarding which led to the depreciation of the dollar.

About the expulsion of illegal foreign nationals, Prime Minister Kakar said Pakistan hosted around 1.8 million registered foreign nationals and they were not being expelled. However, the action was being taken against those without any legal documents or those who had got obtained fake identity documents.

He said the unregistered people were not enrolled in the government database and leaving it with no authentic information on whether they were genuinely running businesses or involved in any unlawful activities.

The prime minister also called for an enhanced focus on research and development in science and technology and told the interviewer that the upcoming cabinet meeting would also deliberate on the same agenda.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed that best and inexpensive facilities should be ensured for the pilgrims without compromising on Hajj arrangements.

Chairing a meeting with regard to Ministry of Religious Affairs, he observed that for the performance of important religious ritual of Hajj, all steps should be taken to facilitate pilgrims.

The prime minister was apprised of the performance of the ministry, steps taken for Hajj and preparation for the Hajj policy 2024, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed and other officials of the ministry.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister directed for keeping a strict vigilance on private Hajj companies so that pilgrims proceeding through private scheme should not face any difficulty.

He also asked for submission of Hajj policy for the approval of federal cabinet.