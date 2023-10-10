Two-state solution right way forward to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict: China

A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that the implementation of two-state solution is the right way forward to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict and asked the international community to take action to cool down the situation. “The right way forward is to implement the two-state solution and the issue should be settled comprehensively through political consultation,” Mao Ning said during her regular briefing while responding to several questions about the latest Palestine-Israel conflict. She said that the Chinese side is paying close attention to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, adding, “We are saddened by the conflict.” The spokesperson said that the Chinese side opposes violence and attacks as well as opposes acts that destabilize the region. “We’ll hope the secession of war will be put into practice immediately. The international community should take actions to cool down the situation,” she added. Mao Ning said that the Chinese side will work with the international community to make efforts in this regard.