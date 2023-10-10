Resilience Day evokes nation’s firm resolve against crises, calamities: speakers

The speakers at ‘National Resilience Day 2023’ seminar on Monday expressed homage and sincere prayers for survivors and martyrs of the devastating earthquake of 2005 that jolted the entire country and termed the Day reminding the nation’s firm resolve against all crises and calamities. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) organised one-day seminar under the title Towards Disaster Resilient Pakistan here at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). The seminar commenced with the showcasing of two short documentaries highlighting Pakistan’s disaster timeline and National Emergencies Operations Centre establishment and development of the first ever National Common Operating Picture for disaster management. In his opening remarks, Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said it was the moment to extend our heartfelt prayers and wishes to all those who braced disasters and also to the martyrs who embraced martyrdom in the disasters from 2005 onwards. The country, he said had a long history of experiencing natural and man-made disasters, whereas the experiences from those events helped in gathering information.

He added that the country was in the middle of recovering from the devastation of the floods of 2022. The authority, he said was witnessing the erratic behavior of disasters world over and in the region. However, keeping in view the account of destruction caused by the 2022 floods; Pakistan could not afford any more of such disasters further. The chairman highlighted the National Vision for Proactive Management for Disaster Management in Pakistan and stated that the Disaster Management System in Pakistan was currently undergoing a transformation, shifting from a reactive to a proactive approach. He briefed about the establishment of a modern National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) at NDMA inaugurated by Prime Minister on 5th October 2023. He underlined the capabilities of NEOC enabled by multiple satellite feeds, softwares, Artificial intelligence tools to generate National Common Operating Picture (NCOP) which would strengthen digital risk assessment, early warning systems and preparedness strategies for Pakistan. A video message of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was also displayed. Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that it was the 18th anniversary of the October 8th earthquake that shook the entire country and the Pakistani nation bounced back to the noted history’s most violent earthquake with rigour and national spirit. Despite massive devastation, he said the country reconstructed and rehabilitated its damaged parts which was the essence of the Pakistani spirit that never submits and considers disasters and crisis were temporary. “It marks a sort of national rejuvenation to remember those who lost their lives and the national spirit that helped rehabilitate the destructed regions of the country,” he added. Chief Guest former Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said during the 2005 earthquake, the armed forces did the massive heli sorties. He said the disaster risk management was all about emotions and responsibility but at presents times it was needed to be handled scientifically. During the first session titled Archived Reflections Pak Exposures to Disasters led by former Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General (R) Nadeem Ahmed shared their experiences and lessons learnt from their experiences during the 2005 earthquake. Lieutenant General (R) Nadeem Ahmed said the 2005 earthquake incurred massive losses in terms of lives, property, infrastructure and communities. However, the relief operations during the 2005 earthquake were the largest helicopter relief sorties in the history of mankind as some 30,474 heli sorties were flown to provide assistance and manage relief. “We used UN organisations, civil society organisations to drive the relief efforts in quake-hit areas and for inaccessible areas the military was approached. It helped in providing relief on time and no one died of hunger. Pakistan only faced the first wave of death whereas further losses were circumvented and the credit goes to our medical experts,” he added.

Shedding light on lessons learnt, he said four priority areas namely food, shelter, health and water should be focussed during such important calamities.

However, the country was still working on developing a proactive approach. He noted that the systematic hiccups were hindering the country’s journey to achieve proactive and coherent system for disaster management. Deputy Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr Shafqat Munir Ahmed said disasters had become a recurrent phenomenon and it was important to find how to cope with it.

“The UN flash appeals were not met in terms of climate finance. We will have to look into local resources and focus on reduction of our carbon footprint to achieve climate resilience. Moreover, it is necessary to club Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Framework and Climate Change Adaptation to focus on community based DRR,” he said. Head of office UNOCHA, Carlos Geha said Pakistan is a nation of diverse culture and rich history that is facing recurring disasters from floods to droughts.

The natural disasters have taken thousands of lives but Pakistan is on the right track and taking great steps since 2005 earthquake, he said.

Geha added that the country has been successful to establish it’s efficient disaster response infrastructure through military, civil and philanthropic organisations.

He suggested that it was needed to take the contingency planning to the community levels and work closer with the communities. Secretary Emergency Services Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer said the 2005 earthquake was a difficult situation that posed a massive challenge to respond with no disaster management organizational infrastructure on ground.

However, it took Rescue 1122, the first emergency service of Pakistan, more than a decade to reach from a local emergency service to be the first Insarag Certified in South Asia. All the provinces have replicated emergency service model but Sindh and Balochistan were still lagging behind which needed to be probed, he said.

He mentioned that lack of capacity and accountability was the issue in the realm of disaster management at the grassroots level that needed to be addressed. He suggested that a single national institution for land use and building control authorityshoukd be established which would help mitigate many hazards and disasters. International Organization of Migration, Senior Programme Manager, Suzana Paklar said it was very important to not rely on that generic resilience but rather compliment it with further preparations.

She added that timely, compelete and consistent information sharing was important be it earthquake as science was progressing and reaching closer to predict earthquake this could help in early warnings. “It is necessary to train mind and body to respond to disasters and same is with the communities.

Knowledge and capacity building should not be associated with individuals but rather institutions,” she added. The second session was on Anticipatory Actions, Global Expectations, Proactive Approach. The second session discussed the future trends and scenarios of disasters and the need for anticipatory actions and proactive approach to reduce disaster risks. The chief guest of the second session was Muhammad Sami Saeed, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, who lauded the role of NDMA in coordinating and facilitating the disaster management activities in the country. He also emphasized the need for investing in disaster risk reduction and resilience building as a key component of sustainable development. The guest of honour of the second session was Lt Gen (Retd) Omer Mahmood Hayat, Ex-Chairman NDMA, who highlighted the achievements and challenges of NDMA in implementing Disaster Risk Reduction interventions in the country. The seminar’s panelists included Masood Ur Rehman, Special Secretary to the Prime Minister, AJ&K, Dr. Naseer Ahmed , Secretary Emergencies Services Punjab, Bilal Anwar, CEO, NDRMF and heads of international humanitarian organisations, government departments, disaster management, IT experts and academia. The participants appreciated the initiative of NDMA to organise such a seminar and expressed their commitment to work together for a safer and disaster resilient Pakistan.