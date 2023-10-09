Loss of Green Plantation impacts mental health negatively

Have you visited Islamabad recently? The beautiful F-10 park is deforested. Government institute that cannot be named believes that their pathway is more critical. There are hundreds of people enjoying the park in the morning and evening. All gone. What now remains is a road pavement that is totally abysmal in terms of construction.

Many people only relate to deforestation and its impact on soil. They might even know the impact on the birds and the animals that visit and even have F10 Park as a home. What many do not know is that the loss of green plantations impacts mental health in a bad and serious way.

The eyes enjoy the resonance of freshness. In fact, research indicates that views and natural habitats tend to relax the drivers stuck in traffic as compared to the noise and disruption.

Our government keeps on adding housing schemes and contributing to the civil construction forgetting the pain, and anguish it creates. You need peace while driving. You do not need the hassle of traffic due to heavily loaded schemes and organizations coming into Margalla. This needs to stop.

Anywhere in the world, the natural beauty remains consistent. Housing schemes and any government institute cannot draft the change in natural habitat. This is a crime.

You plan out parks and keep the mountains safe from constructive naissances. This is the ethical call of a country ready to invest in the beauty and natural habitat.

This article is for all the birds, animals, and creatures that lost a home due to a decision that could have easily been everted.

The impact needs to be documented. You kill an experience. This comes with a price of depressive thoughts and unwanted grievance as you drive.

Drive through margalla towards E11 and you find yourself in a clout of traffic and bad construction. Dirt surrounds the picturesque mountains. New ranges of constructions take place. You take away a generation that could have enjoyed a beautiful park. You took away an experience for elders that enjoyed the evening strolls. You took away hundreds of kids that played in the park and enjoyed the meeting of friends.

F10 Park was a unique experience. It was unparalleled. You enjoyed the walks through the different areas. Residents were proud of the park and kept it busy throughout the entire day. It was a safe place to read a book or enjoy the morning breeze.

You need to know what you take away from society and what are you replacing it with. Society needs to be clear in terms of the loss. We live in a world that is controlled by mafias. They can control the right to your feelings and emotions.

As a psychologist, taking away parks is ripping away childhood experiences. Those kids have nowhere to play. You immediately shut down a wellness program for the community. And for what? Agencies and organizations can pick and choose their areas of interest. Does public interest keep no value?

We keep bleeding our peace out. Sometimes it is the mafia controlling the dollar. Sometimes it is the real estate mafia controlling land prices. Do you know that you cause a distortion to thoughts and emotions? You impact the wellness of a community. These decisions are irreversible.

We are a delicate country with an emotional tranquility that is broken each day. Our emotional wellness yardstick is nonexistent. These steps create havoc. There is no antiseptic therapy for the poor standard of experience you are giving.

I am lost for words. People come to me and I tell them to go to parks and enjoy the breath. Enjoy living in the moment. What moment? A moment captured by mafias that can build infrastructure, money laundering and wipe off parks without thought?