CDA planning to initiate residential scheme for overseas Pakistanis

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to launch a new state-of-the-art residential scheme only for overseas Pakistanis at Mauza Kuri in the federal capital.

“The new scheme, sprawled across 14,000 kanal of land along Kuri Road, adjacent to Park Road, will be reserved exclusively for overseas Pakistanis,” an official in the CDA told APP on Sunday. The official said that the plots within the scheme would be marketed and sold to overseas Pakistanis in US dollars, contributing to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.