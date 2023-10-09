PFC to participate in ASIA APPAREL EXPO Berlin, Germany

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in 3-days Asia Apparel expo Berlin Germany starting from19-21 February 2024 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets access for Pakistani products. In a press statement issued here Sunday Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that PFC along Chenone will be participating in this mega event. He said Chenone will also exhibit its high quality international standards products to capture their share in global market. He said it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers. He said PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in US,China,Italy,Sri Lanka and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers.TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products. He said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors.