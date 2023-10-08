Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes command of Pakistan Navy

Admiral Naveed Ashraf has assumed command of Pakistan Navy as 23rd Chief of the Naval Staff here on Saturday.

The Change of Command was held in an impressive ceremony at PNS ZAFAR Islamabad, in which Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi upon completion of his tenure of service, handed over the reins of Command to Admiral Naveed Ashraf, a Pakistan Navy news release said. In his farewell address, the outgoing Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said, “Today Pakistan Navy stands as a strong and vital arm of the country’s Armed Forces, capable of protecting our maritime frontiers and radiating deterrence.”

Referring to the enormous military buildup by the eastern neighbour, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi highlighted that the Pakistan Navy remained fully cognizant of the challenge and continues to pursue progressive capability development through the induction of state-of-the-art naval platforms and equipment to enhance its combat readiness and potential.

The outgoing Naval Chief underscored that the vitalization of the Blue Economy was important for the economic development of the country. In this regard, the successful conduct of the first-ever Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) under the patronage of MoMA as part of PN efforts for awareness and development of the maritime sector and Blue economy was a great stride.

In the end, the outgoing Naval Chief congratulated Admiral Naveed Ashraf on his appointment as Chief of the Naval Staff. He reposed complete confidence in the incoming CNS for leading the Pakistan Navy to new heights and wished him a successful tenure in office.

The change of command ceremony was attended by Senior Government officials, former Naval Chiefs, serving and retired PN officers, CPOs, sailors and Navy civilians. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989 and he was awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal on successful completion of initial naval training at Germany and Pakistan. During his illustrious naval career, the Admiral has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His rich Command experience of over 10 years include; Commanding Officer of a Gun Boat, a Mine Hunter, three Destroyers and Command of 25th & 18th Destroyer Squadrons. Besides, Admiral Naveed Ashraf remained Commandant of Pakistan Naval Academy and had the honour to Command Pakistan Navy Fleet. His distinguished Staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Captain Training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Chief Staff Officer to Task Force-151 at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Deputy President National Defence University, Naval Secretary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin), Director General C4I, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Personnel), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Chief of Staff at Naval Headquarters.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Staff College USA and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.