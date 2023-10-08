Punjab govt to announce 10-year plan for agriculture promotion soon

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Agriculture, SM Tanveer, said on Saturday that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team have worked hard to enhance cotton cultivation and production due to which over 10 million cotton bales to be obtained this year.

He expressed these views during a ceremony organized by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association in connection with World Cotton Day in which SM Tanveer participated representing caretaker chief minister Punjab.

The minister further said that the purpose of marking World Cotton Day was to highlight the importance of cotton not only in Pakistan but also worldwide. He informed that they would give a 10-year plan for the promotion of agriculture in the next two months, adding that important steps are to be taken to prevent water wastage.

The greater Thal Kanal project will be completed. 58 small dams will be made functional in the Potohar region.

He said that cotton production has to be increased by using modern technology and the South Punjab has a unique position in terms of cotton production.

The minister said that the provision of high-quality seeds and pesticides to farmers was being ensured.

Secretary of Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahu while addressing the ceremony, said that the economy was based on agriculture and agriculture based on cotton.

He said that the journey started in April for the revival of cotton has yielded positive results. The under-cotton cultivation area has increased by 50 per cent and hoped cotton production will be doubled this year. Agricultural experts also gave presentations and suggestions at the event.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, former federal ministers Syed Khurshid Shah, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Vice Chancellor MNS Agricultural University Rao Asif Ali, Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginner Association Chaudhary Waheed Arshad, agricultural experts, farmers, industrialists and foreign delegates were also present.