DRAP urged to ensure stock availability with distributors

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Bakhtawari on Friday urged the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to ensure at least three months of stock with distributors for regular supply of medicines at pharmacies.

Bakhtawari was addressing an award distribution ceremony held to honour the services of medicine distributors. Muhammad Mehtab Hussain, General Manager, Premier Sales (Pvt.) Limited has conferred the Best Distributor Award in recognition of his outstanding services and ensuring the availability of needed medicines at pharmacies, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muhammad Mehtab Hussain thanked ICCI for giving him the Best Distributor Award, which is a great honour for him and his organization. He said that speed and response level matter a lot in the distribution business for customer satisfaction and retail spread is his prime focus to serve the ailing humanity.

Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, Senior Inspector of Drugs, Islamabad congratulated Muhammad Mehtab Hussain and Premier Sales (Pvt.) Ltd for receiving the Best Distributor Award, which is a due recognition of their professional and positive approach to business.

The ICCI president stressed that every distributor of pharma products should focus on expanding its network and covering far-flung areas to ensure the availability of medicines to patients. Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman, of D.Watson Group said that Hussain is a role model for other distributors as he visits shop to shop to ensure the availability of medicines for patients. He termed the pharmacy business as a great service to ailing humanity and stressed that patients should be treated as patients and not as customers.