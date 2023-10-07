Educational seats issue in merged districts will be solved: KP governor

A joint people’s delegation comprising the chiefs of the combined districts of Kurram, South Waziristan, Orakzai and North Waziristan called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at the Governor’s House on Friday.

In the meeting, the problems and difficulties faced by the people of the merged districts were discussed in detail by the joint people delegation from Kurram, South Waziristan Orakzai and North Waziristan districts.

With the new constituencies, 6 seats of the National Assembly and 8 seats of the Senate of the merged districts have been eliminated, the delegation said. The National Assembly Constituencies of Orakzai and South Waziristan have been abolished by the new constituencies, the delegation informed. There is serious concern among the tribal people about reducing the seats in the National Assembly of the merged districts, the delegation said.

Annual Development funds of 100 billion rupees have not been released for the merged districts, delegation and after the local elections, funds, offices and other facilities were not provided to the elected representatives of the merged districts, the delegation said while briefing the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali.

After the merger, the tribal people are facing losses and difficulties instead of benefits, the delegation is of the view. The delegation appeals to Governor KP to reduce the delimitation of tribal districts and take up the matter with the Prime Minister and the federal government on the non-disbursement of local government funds and other non-facilities.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that he is aware of the deprivations of the people of the merged districts and the people of the merged districts have always been loyal to the state and standing with the national institutions. The grievances of the tribal people regarding the reduction of seats in the merged districts will be conveyed to the relevant authorities, Haji Ghulam Ali while giving assurance to the joint delegation said. Development of merged districts and raising the standard of living of the tribal people are among the top priorities of the government, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

Auqaf deptt organizes Seerat-ul-Nabi (SAW) conference: Under the patronage of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, a Seerat-ul-Nabi (SAW) conference was organized here in collaboration with the Muttahida Ulama Board.

The conference was attended by several dignitaries, including the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Human Rights, Hajj, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs, retired Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, Dr. Asad Ali, Secretary of Auqaf and Religious Affairs, and Provincial Chief Khatib Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, along with scholars from various religious schools of thought and other high-ranking officials.

While addressing the Seerat-ul-Nabi (SAW) conference, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Human Rights, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs, emphasized the universal significance of the character of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) for all of humanity.

He stated that the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) serves as a guiding light for all human beings. He stressed the urgent need to move beyond narrow-mindedness and sectarianism to unite as a nation and play a role in global affairs based on academic and intellectual foundations. Justice Shah emphasized that the solution to all human life’s problems lies in following righteous deeds.

Dr. Asad Ali, the Secretary of Hajj, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs, expressed gratitude to the scholars for their participation in the Seerat-ul-Nabi conference and praised their contributions. He mentioned ongoing efforts to improve Madrasahs, including the construction of computer labs in various Madrasahs to provide students with valuable resources for their education.