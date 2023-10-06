Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for freedom from India: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), paying rich tributes to two youth martyred by Indian troops in Kulgam, said that Kashmiris are rendering unparalleled sacrifices for securing their right to self-determination and not for packages in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,

According to Kashmir Media Service report on Thursday, the APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, deplored that Modi-led Indian government was trying to mislead the world by propagating a peace and development mantra in the territory.

He said the Kashmiris are not against peace and development but breaking shackles of Indian political and military slavery is their prime objective.

“How peace and development can happen in IIOJK when people on daily basis are harassed, terrorized, detained and killed by Indian forces during cordon and search operation rendering the whole territory the world’s most militarized zone,” the statement said.

The APHC spokesman maintained that the killings of Kashmiris on a daily basis belies Modi regime’s claim of peace and development as 5th August 2019 illegal and brutal move has put the occupied territory into a reverse gear in all spheres of life. The spokesman said plebiscite under UN auspices is the foremost demand of Kashmiris and the Kashmiri people must be heard and given an opportunity to decide their future by themselves.

The APHC urged India to give up its intransigence on the Kashmir and resolve the dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations. He also called upon the international community not to subscribe to India’s misleading attempts in IIOJK and rather hold it accountable for its brutalities on the innocent people of IIOJK.