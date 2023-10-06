PCI receives hundreds of entries for photography competition on CPEC

A nationwide photography competition, launched to showcase the progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was gaining momentum as Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) has received hundreds of entries for the contest. Closing date for receipt of photographs to be included in the “Nationwide Best Belt & Road Initiative Projects Photography Competition” launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with PCI is October 7, 2023.