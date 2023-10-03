Pakistan earns $70.969m by exporting transport services in July

Pakistan earned US $70.969 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first month of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This shows a decline of 5.32 percent as compared to $74.960 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding month of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the month under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed a decrease of 50.95 percent, going down from $19.960 million last year to $9.790 million during the months under review. Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 70.32 percent from $13.510 million last year to $4.010 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also decreased by 10.39 percent from $6.450 million to $5.780 million current year, the PBS data revealed. The exports of air transport rose by 7.43 percent going up from $53.120 million last year to $57.069 million during July 2023. Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 2.97 percent, from $34.990 million to $36.030 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 36.47 percent, from $3.290 million to $2.090 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services increased by 27.69 percent from $14.840 million to $18.949 million. Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 181.06 percent going up from $1.320 million to $3.710 million during this year, it added. Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed unchanged, while the export of postal and courier services decreased by 28.57 percent, from $0.560 million to $0.400 million, the data revealed.