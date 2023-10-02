Minister directs authorities to speed up improving irrigation system

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation and Communications & Works, Engineer Ahmed Jan Khan has directed the concerned authorities to speed up their efforts to improve the irrigation system in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of senior officers of all wings of the Irrigation Department here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Tahir Orkazai and other senior officers of all attached entities and development projects.

The caretaker minister was briefed about the departmental services of the offices of Chief Engineer North, Chief Engineer South, Chief Engineer Newly Merged Districts and Director Small Dams.

The provincial minister said that the irrigation department has a key role in the development and stability of the province, therefore all the officials of the department should realize their duties and they should play an active role in the development of this province by using their technical skills.

In the meeting, the caretaker minister was informed about the ongoing major projects related to irrigation in the province, while he was briefed about the efforts of the department to protect the system of canals and other sources of irrigation and precautionary measures regarding flood protection.

Similarly, they provided details regarding the progress of major irrigation projects across the province.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister said that he would make every possible effort to further improve the irrigation system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.