HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Masters, PhD

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Commonwealth Scholarships for Masters and Ph.D for the years 2023-24.

According to HEC, out of total 56 scholarships, 26 nominations are available for Masters and 30 nominations are available for PhD. The CSC portal is open for applications up till October 17, 2023.

It is worth mentioning here that the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC) provides the UK government’s Commonwealth scholarship scheme led by international development objectives. Since 1960, the CSC has funded over 30,000 individuals to study in the UK and gain skills, acquire knowledge and build networks to tackle global development challenges.

As per eligibility criteria, to apply for these scholarships, a candidate must meet HEC eligibility in addition to CSC requirements mentioned below.

Be a Pakistani/AJ&K national and permanent resident of Pakistan /AJ&K. Dual nationals are not eligible.

For Master scholarship, an applicant must hold a first division in 16 years Bachelors/master’s degree in the relevant field of study, while for PhD scholarship, an applicant must hold a first division in 17/18 years Masters/MS/MPhil degree in the relevant field of study. Similarly, candidate must not have Second/Third division in the terminal/last degree. Result-awaiting candidates are eligible to apply.

All applicants are required to provide HAT test score. Applicant must have obtained a minimum score of 60 out of 100 in HAT test. Those applicants who have taken HAT test on or after January 01, 2022 may upload the test result on HEC portal for consideration and enter their score while filling online HEC application.

Without providing minimum HAT test score (60 out of 100), applications will not be considered for further process. Those interested applicants who are yet to take HAT test, may register for the same by visiting https://etc.hec.gov.pk/. ETC is accepting applications for HAT test. Merit shall be strictly based on HAT score. (HEC reserves the right to modify the merit criteria).

Applicants are required to submit online applications at the Commonwealth and HEC portals. Apply online at HEC website: https://scholarships.hec.gov.pk/#/auth/login After registering and filling your profile, please select “Learning Opportunities Abroad”. After submission of the application, get its printed copy to be signed by applicant. HEC online application portal shall close on October 17, 2023 (04.00 PM Pakistan Time).