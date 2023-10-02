Special education to be promoted on priority basis: Naqvi

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially launched the special education admission campaign and initiated the distribution of assistive devices for special children at a local hotel on Monday.

In his address, Chief Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude towards all those involved in serving special children, emphasizing that it was both a religious and worldly obligation to care for them. He pledged unwavering commitment to the Department of Special Education, assuring prompt approval of all special education projects.

Highlighting the expansion of special centers in areas like Johar Town, the chief minister reaffirmed that endeavors for special children would be undertaken as acts of duty and devotion. Reflecting on his visit to the Government Pilot School on Wahdat Road, he expressed personal dismay at the situation. The school, housing 1,650 students, had only 60 appointed teachers, with 35 on Election Commission duty and the rest on leave. A mere 10 to 15 teachers were left to educate the vast student population, leading to a concerning decline in quality. Naqvi asserted that the responsibility for rectifying these conditions lies with the administration, not the children.

He called attention to the collective responsibility of the Education department, its secretary, and minister in ensuring quality education and improving school conditions. Notable figures like Akhtar Rasool, Qari Sadaqat Ali, Zaheer, Bilal, and Naveed Anjum had all attended the Pilot School on Wahdat Road, which, Chief Minister Naqvi lamented, had been grievously neglected.

Condemning the water quality, Chief Minister Naqvi stated that children were being subjected to harm in the name of drinking water. He uncovered a distressing revelation: students were facing an impending exam on Islamic Studies without having received any prior education. Books and notebooks lay untouched, as there was no one to teach. Students reported that when teachers did attend class, they were often preoccupied with their mobile phones or dozing off.

Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media’s role in the state of the Pilot School on Wahdat Road, urging them to amplify such crucial issues. He underscored that in seven years, not a single teacher had been appointed for 11th and 12th classes, a testament to the dire condition of the entire education department. With over half a million employees in the education sector, Naqvi questioned whether schools unable to function adequately should remain open.

Acknowledging the need for proactive efforts, he regretfully noted that it took eight months to uncover the dire state of this school. He concluded the event by presenting wheelchairs, hearing aids, and white canes to special children, while also awarding medals and prizes to exceptional students in both academics and sports.

Chief Minister Naqvi took the time to inspect stalls featuring handicrafts, paintings, and clothing crafted by the special children.

Notable speakers included Anisa Qabore from Global Partnership and the Secretary of Special Education, with Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Commissioner Lahore in attendance.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the residence of the late police official, Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, who was martyred in a terrorist attack on the Isa Khel Kundal check post in Mianwali.

Chief Minister Naqvi also made a stop at the Kundal Check Post to uplift the spirits of the Police force, said a handout issued here.

During his visit, he met with the mother, brothers, wife, and children of the late Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, offering his condolences and showing heartfelt affection towards the family. He recited Fatiha for the martyr.

In a gracious gesture, the CM announced that the road leading to Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan’s residence would be named after him, and immediate measures would be taken to construct and repair the 4 km stretch. Additionally, he assured that both the children of Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan would be enrolled in the finest schools, with all educational expenses being covered by the Punjab government.

Chief Minister Naqvi took a moment to console the mother of Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, lauding her for her exceptional fortitude and resilience. The grieving mother expressed her pride in being the mother of a true patriot and vowed to sacrifice her other four sons for the nation. Moved by her steadfastness, he extended his heartfelt prayers for her continued strength.

Acknowledging the extraordinary valor displayed by the martyr, Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, he emphasized that heroes like him never fade away and shall forever be remembered. He paid tribute to the courage of the mother and the entire family of Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan.

Later, Naqvi arrived at the Isa Khel Kundal check post in Mianwali to bolster the morale of the dedicated police personnel. He announced that the check post would be renamed in honor of Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan. During his inspection, he observed the telltale signs of the terrorists’ gunfire. He promptly issued orders for the construction of a protective wall around the Haroon-ur-Rasheed Check Post Kundal.

Engaging with the police personnel stationed on the roof of the check post, the CM extended congratulations and distributed commendations. He praised their valor and fortitude, raising slogans of “Haroon-ur-Rashid Shaheed Zindabad,” “Punjab Police Zindabad,” and “Pakistan Zindabad,” underscoring the pride they bring to the nation.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Commissioner Sargodha, RPO Sargodha, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, and DPO were present.