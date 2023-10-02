FNF-led conference explores paths to political stability, economic growth

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom-Pakistan (FNF), in collaboration with the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (Prime), Monday hosted a one-day conference focused on addressing Pakistan’s urgent issues of political stability and economic revitalization.

This event represents a crucial step in confronting Pakistan’s current pressing issues. The conference proudly introduced two groundbreaking briefing papers that promise to provide invaluable perspectives on Pakistan’s path towards enhanced stability and prosperity.

Within the conference, Zahid Abdullah, former Federal Information Commissioner, delivered an extensive paper titled ‘The Development and Implementation of Right to Information Legislation in Pakistan.’

The paper delves into the historical roots of right to information laws, drawing comparisons with international standards, and illuminates both the obstacles and prospects in the execution of these laws within Pakistan. During the same session, Dr. Aadil Nakhoda introduced the second paper titled “Unlocking Pakistan-EU Trade Potential: Identifying Obstacles and Charting a Reform Path.”

This paper provides vital perspectives on the trade opportunities between Pakistan and the European Union (EU). Esteemed speakers shared invaluable perspectives at the conference, including Ms. Birgit Lamm, Country Director of FNF Pakistan, who emphasized the pressing requirement for remedies to economic and political instability.

She stressed that the current state of affairs placed ordinary citizens at a disadvantage, contributing to increased division and polarization. Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, former Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate, presided over the inaugural session. Eminent speakers, among them Senator Walid Iqbal and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, provided insightful views on the vital significance of elections in securing political stability.