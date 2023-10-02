Rawalpindi reports 36 new dengue cases

Rawalpindi has reported 36 new dengue cases during 24 hours taking the overall tally of the confirmed cases in the district to 1,332. In a statement on Monday, Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, the District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), said that, among the new cases, 26 cases have been reported from Potohar town urban, six from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and two each from Chaklala Cantonment and Potohar rural. He said that 126 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 95 were confirmed cases while 1,237 were discharged after treatment. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 21 FIRs, issued tickets to 10, sealed two premises, and a fine of Rs 175,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours. During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 14,948 houses and larvae were found in 899 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 5,145 places, the teams found larvae at 126 sites during outdoor surveillance.