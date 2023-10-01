US auto strike expands with 7,000 more workers joining

Another 7,000 members of the biggest US automobile workers’ union on Friday joined its already major strike against the country’s “Big Three” Detroit car manufacturers. The latest walkouts leave a total of some 25,000 workers on strike in 21 states — or around 17 percent of the United Auto Workers’ membership.

UAW president Shawn Fain said the latest members to join the strike were at two plants in Chicago and Michigan, who downed tools at 1600 GMT. “Our courageous members at these two plants are the next wave of reinforcements in our fight for record contracts,” Fain said.

The industrial action is the first-ever joint strike at the major automakers — Ford, GM and Chrysler producer Stellantis — in a push for higher salaries and other improvements.

Fain noted however that he would not call on additional members to suspend their activity at Stellantis due to “significant progress” on several points currently under discussion. Fain mentioned a mechanism for adjusting salaries to the cost of living as well as the right to strike in the event of a site closure or relocation announcement by the manufacturer.

The union has asked for a 40 percent pay raise over the next four-year contract, while the three companies have been offering raises of around 20 percent. It’s also been negotiating to represent workers at battery plants planned by Ford, which the auto giant has so far resisted.

UAW has used the targeted strike, which began on September 15, as a bargaining chip, ramping up the pressure on the three automakers in a bid to reach a deal.

Ford President Jim Farley, who has remained relatively silent until now, came out strongly Friday against Fain’s negotiating tactics.

“I believe we could have reached a compromise on pay and benefits, but so far the UAW is holding the deal hostage over battery plants,” he told reporters.

Fain later hit back. “I don’t know why Jim Farley is lying about the state of negotiations. It could be because he failed to show up for bargaining this week, as he has for most of the past ten weeks,” he said.

“If he were there, he’d know we gave Ford a comprehensive proposal on Monday and still haven’t heard back.”

Ford recently paused construction at one of its plants, and warned it may have to scale back its ambitions for the project.