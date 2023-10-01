Lahore-Faisalabad train service restored after swift bridge restoration

In a remarkable display of efficiency and dedication, train operations on the Lahore-Faisalabad section have been fully restored following the rapid reconstruction of a bridge between Shahdara and Missan Kalar.

The Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson announced this significant achievement on Saturday, highlighting the extraordinary feat of completing the entire operation in just one day. Under the vigilant supervision of Mr. Hanif Gull, the Divisional Superintendent of Railway Lahore Division, a dedicated team worked tirelessly around the clock to restore the bridge to its former condition. Their unwavering commitment to the task ensured the swift and efficient completion of the crucial infrastructure repair.

In recognition of their exceptional dedication and skills, complimentary certificates were awarded to the diligent staff members who initially detected the bridge’s collapse. Their keen eyes played a pivotal role in initiating the timely restoration efforts, ultimately leading to the successful completion of the project.

The bridge’s collapse occurred on Friday morning, leading to the suspension of train operations on the affected section. Immediate restoration work commenced, resulting in a swift resolution to the issue and the resumption of train services, bringing relief to commuters and travelers along the Lahore-Faisalabad route.