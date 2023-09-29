Pakistan foil favourites India to set up thrilling last day on pools stage at Hangzhou Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: Seeded No.4 Pakistan produced a spectacular performance to shock top seed India and blow the race to join Malaysia and Hong Kong, China in the semi-finals wide open on the second day of the men’s team event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

With today’s string order 2-3-1, it was up to 19-year-old Noor Zaman to lead out the 2010 champions, with the Peshawar native impressing as he got his side off to a perfect start with a 3-1 win over India’s Abhay Singh.

Indian No.1 Saurav Ghosal, part of title-winning 2014 side, quickly restored parity with a 30-minute 3-0 win against Muhammad Asim Khan.

In a frenetic and tense decisive match that wowed the crowd at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre, Nasir Iqbal was able to complete the upset, with the 29-year-old’s grit under pressure helping him to an 11-6, 13-11, 9-11, 11-8 win over Mahesh Mangaonkar.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my country. We knew how tough this India side is and they’re playing very good squash. We really prepared ourselves for their level and it’s a very happy moment for me, my country and my boys,” said Pakistan team manager Fahim Gul.

That win for Pakistan ensures a three-way fight tomorrow for the two qualifying positions at the top of Pool A. The pools stage of the Hangzhou Asian Games team squash events concludes tomorrow, September 28, with play beginning at 12:30 (GMT+8). The semi-finals would take place on September 29 and finals on September 30. The singles and mixed doubles events begin October 1.