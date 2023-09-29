Govt taking efforts in making tourism industry into economic hub: PTDC

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana Thursday said the government was taking all out-efforts in making the tourism an important industry and hub of the national economy.

Talking to APP, he said the country’s tourism and hospitality industry contributed 3.5 percent to the GDP. “About 6.5 million people are directly or indirectly engaged in this industry. This is quite unfortunate that only a few know or are willing to invest in the green practices,” he added.

The MD added that the federal government took the provincial authorities on-board to ensure sustainable ecotourism models, adding that more awareness campaigns and stakeholders’ engagement were desired to control undue interventions.

Aftab said the government in collaboration of provincial government and private partners was promoting tourism to yield desirous results, adding Pakistan was very important for international tourists due to its landscape, civilization and 9,000 years old human history.

He said the PTDC had taken several steps to provide all kind of facilities to the international tourists during their visit to the country, adding that immense tourists thronged to Pakistan enjoy their journey.