Pak-Iran Committee discuss bilateral trade, border related issues

The Pak-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee discussed border issues, expansion of bilateral trade, and enhancement of immigration process and transport during a daylong meeting held in the Iranian border town of Mirjaveh, adjacent to Taftan in Chagai district.

The joint border committee meeting has also discussed the movement of people at the Pak-Iran border, transportation of goods, bilateral trade, eradication of smuggling, and other issues relating to the border between the two countries, said a news release received here on Thursday.

The delegation between the two countries has forwarded various proposals about boosting railway, banking, transportation, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran, and the way forward. The delegation expressed hope that the meeting will be very useful for the region and especially for the businessmen of both sides and that business problems will also be resolved.

The Iranian delegation, led by the Director General of Transit and International Transport Department and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development welcomed the delegation of brother and neighboring country.

In the meeting, Collector Customs Appraisal Taftan Naveed Iqbal, Deputy Collector Usman Aziz, Superintendent Ahad Durrani, officials of all departments concerned, representatives of the business community, border trade, transportation, banking sector, representatives from the Ministry of Immigration, Foreign Affairs were also present.