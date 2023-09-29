Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A role model for military strategists, peace makers

No war or battle can be won by the military generals even in the modern era unless they knew about the strategy, strength and weakness of the opponent army to achieve objectives.

“The success of war or battle largely depends upon the strategy formulated by a military commander, who fully knew about the rival army’s strength and shortcomings besides equipment and fighting ability of troops. A shrewd general always keeps his military loss minimum by designing the most successful strategy for waging a war or defending his territory,” said Brigadier (Retd) Mahmood Shah, former Secretary, Security Law and Order of ex Fata while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a role model for military commanders and strategists of all times as He (PBUH) had successfully commanded His followers and won all battles including famous battles of Badr, Uhud and Ditch (Khandaq).

“In another important aspect of a successful military strategy is selection and examination of the battleground besides stationing the army in the best position to win a war. In the battle of Badr, the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reached well before the army of infidels and took control of the water wells, which in that time was very important as part of military strategy,” Brigadier Mahmood said.

Similarly in battles of Uhad and Ditch, the last messenger of Allah stationed the army strategically at the best position and won all the battles due to his successful military strategy. Unlike all the military strategies and commanders of that time in the Arab Peninsulas, the holy Prophet (PBUH) treated prisoners of war very humanely and with kindness. He also set released conditions for the prisoner of Badr War, who could not pay ransom, was teaching reading and writing to 10 Muslims.

“A general should never take decisions only on his own sweet will and make consultation with his fellows. We learnt from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that He accepted proposals of fellows. In the battle of Ditch, Prophet Muhammad ordered the construction of a trench around Madina on the proposal of Hazrat Salman Farsi (RA) and had achieved all His objectives,” he said.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khatteeb KP said the arrival of Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH was a great blessing for the entire humanity and was called Rehmatul Lil Aalamin.

He said 12 Rabiul Awal was a significant day of realization for entire humanity including Muslim Ummah that Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) was sent for their reformations, so they must follow His (PBUH) Seerah for peace, brotherhood, kindness, and progress and prosperity in this world and hereafter.

“Before the advent of Islam, Arabs were deprived of all human, political, social and economic rights in the Arabian Peninsula where the custom of slavery, burial of female infants’ alive, worship of idols and tribal guerrilla warfare for petty issues were common phenomena,” he said.

“Slavery was a common practice in the Arab peninsula where slaves were sold like animals, and the rate of interest charged by capitalists and money launderers on loans was exorbitant. Women were deprived of all rights including inheritance in property and maltreated besides the ugly practices of burying female infants alive and worship of idols and statues built from stones and woods were in fashion,” Maulana Tayyab said.

He said the holy Prophet (PBUH) was sent to this world as Rehmatul Lil Alamin and had always forbidden His Army from destruction of the enemy’s belongings and assets. The holy Prophet (PBUH) has always encouraged His soldiers in the battlefield and led from the front in all wars. He reunited the scattered Muslims soldiers at the battle of Hunain and stood firm in the battlefield.

Maulana Tayyab said that a good military strategist always plays with the mind and nerves of the enemy and the decision of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) of cooking meals in different kitchens on the eve of the conquest of Makkhah was evident of it.

He said the holy Prophet (PBUH) along with His army entered Makkah City peacefully, without any bloodshed and took control of the Holy Kaabah. Tauheed was re-established and the holy Prophet (PBUH) forgave everyone and granted amnesty to all.

Upon conquering Makkah, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) ordered people to avoid loot and plunder and grudges besides encouraging Islamic brotherhood. The Prophet (PBUH) had neither taken any revenge nor let others harm anyone as He was sent as Rehmatul Lil Aalmeen for the entire humanity.

The Holy Prophet demonstrated that the message of peace, love, brotherhood, forgiveness and tolerance was not for any specific community but for every creature, said Maulana Tayyab Qureshi.