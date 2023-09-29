Health expert stresses lifestyle changes to prevent risk of CVD

Health expert on Thursday stressed changes in lifestyles to control the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) which is a leading cause of death globally where more than one billion people die each year from the disease.

Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Abdul Samar Afreen talking to a Private news channel said that heart disease was a leading cause of death, and CVDs were amongst the greatest public health challenges around the world.

Ahead of World Heart Day, he cautioned that poor lifestyle choices including unhealthy diet, smoking, and a lack of exercise and sleep have seen an increasing number of patients under 50 complain of heart ailments. He suggested that every person should make walking a routine in their daily life and have a balanced diet.

Replying to a question, expert said that heart treatment is very expensive, and in order to prevent it, it is necessary to give up habits that cause heart disease.

He added that early diagnosis and appropriate care are pivotal in achieving long-term and sustained health and recovery.

To another question, he said every country can stop these preventable deaths by passing a best-practice policy

now, adding, in 2023, WHO recommends that countries focus on these four areas: adopting best-practice policy, monitoring and surveillance, healthy oil replacements and advocacy.

He highlighted that recently a researcher found that, men were about twice as likely as women to have a heart

attack, adding, that higher risk persisted even after they accounted for traditional risk factors for heart disease, including high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, body mass index, and physical activity.