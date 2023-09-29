9900 litres Iranian diesel, NCP items siezed in DI Khan

Police have conducted successful operations resulting in the seizure of 9900 liters of Iranian Diesel, non-customs paid (NCP) items worth Rs 08 lac, narcotics, and weapons, and arrested nine outlaws within the jurisdiction of the Daraban, Saddar, Dera Town, Parova and Gomal University police stations, here Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, and under the command of SP City Circle Ishaq Khan and SP Sadar Circle Umar Hayat Khan, Dera District Police conducted indiscriminate operations in different areas to prevent crimes.

During the operation, SDPO of Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with the Special Task Team conducted a successful operation against the smuggling of NCP items while checking at Yarik Toll Plaza.

During the inspection, police recovered a substantial quantity of NCP items worth Rupees eight lac from various vehicles, including 20 bags of Iranian Shoppers, 123 packets of toffee, two sacks of toffee, and 12 cotton toffee. Later police handed over NCP items to the customs authorities.

Similarly, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Ataullah Khan while checking during blockade recovered a total of 5100 liters of Iranian diesel from four trucks and arrested four accused identified as Irfanullah son of Shah Alam resident of Lakki Marwat, Rizwan Ullah son of Shah Alam resident of Lakki Marwat, Akhtar Muhammad, son of Muhammad Naeem, a resident of Qilla Abdullah and Ziauddin, son of Muhammad Ahsan and a resident of Kuchlak.

Meanwhile, a team of Dera Town police station led by SHO Faheem Abbas Dhandla recovered 3000 liters of Iranian diesel and arrested the accused identified as Hakeem Jan son of Najibuddin, resident of Zhob.

During the search and strike operation, Javed son of Khudabakhsh, resident of Wanda Sahulan was arrested and 25 cartridges of 12 bores were recovered while 1200 grams of hashish were recovered from Muhammad Farooq, son of Abdul Ghaffar, resident of Dinpur arrested the accused as per the rules.

Parova Police Station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Zaffar Abbas during the checking recovered 1800 liters of Iranian diesel from the vehicle and arrested Muhammad Iqbal, son of Khaliq Dad, a resident of Draban Kalan. During the action against the drug dealers, SHO Gomal University Malik Sajid with the Police team arrested Sher Zaman, son of Abdul Rahman, resident of Jhok Qureshi after recovering 263 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.