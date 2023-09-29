ANF seizes over 3.5 kg drugs in two operations

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover over 3.5 kg of drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, 2220 grams of Ice drug was recovered from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Kohistan, going on flight number GF-785. The drug was tactfully concealed in the bottom of the passenger’s bag.

He informed me that the drug recovery was managed with the help of ANF’s sniffer dog.

In another operation, 1590 grams of heroin was recovered from a parcel recovered at a courier office in Dina. Heroin which was concealed in a dinner set carton was being smuggled to the United Kingdom. The parcel was booked by a resident of Poonch, Azad Kashmir.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in process.