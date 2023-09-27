IHC clubs Bushra Bibi’s audio leak case with identical petitions

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clubbed the petition of Bushra Bibi pertaining to audio leaks with identical case of Najam u Saqib for hearing together. The court also extended its stay order against the summon notice of FIA served to the former first lady. Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the case filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of chairman PTI. During the course of proceeding, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the police had asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to get voice sample of Bushra Bibi. The FIA served notice to her on the request of police, he said. The court clubbed the petition of Bushra Bibi with the identical petition of Najam u Saqib, the son of former chief justice Saqib Nisar, for hearing together. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till October 30. It may be mentioned here that the police had registered a case against former first lady pertaining to forgery in receipts of toshakhana gifts. The FIA had summoned the accused to obtain voice sampling of Bushra Bibi on alleged audio leak about the watch received from toshakhana.