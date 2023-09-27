President stresses exploring trade, cultural opportunities with Bangladesh

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed the need for exploiting opportunities with Bangladesh in areas of trade, investment and culture.

The president expressed these views in a meeting with the country’s ambassador-designate to Bangladesh Syed Ahmad Maroof here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi mentioned that huge potential in trade existed between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which he said, needed special attention.

He said the two countries enjoyed the commonalities of religion and history and emphasized the need to strengthen people-to-people and cultural ties.

The president expressed best wishes for the envoy-designate and urged him to work towards bringing Pakistan and Bangladesh closer during his stint in Dhaka.

President announces 90-day special remission in prisoners’ punishment on Eid Milad un Nabi: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday announced a special remission of 90 days in sentence of prisoners on the eve of Eid Milad un Nabi.

The remission will be applicable for male prisoners above 65 years of age and women inmates over 60 years, who have completed one-third of their imprisonment.

The persons under 18 years who have served their one-third sentence will also get the benefit of remission.

President Alvi approved the remission for prisoners in accordance with Article 45 of the Constitution, the President’s Office said. The reduction in sentence will not apply to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage, and anti-State activities.

The other categories without remission include convicts of adultery, theft, dacoity, kidnapping, and terrorism. Also, the remission will not be applicable on those involved in financial crimes and the ones who incurred losses to the national exchequer.