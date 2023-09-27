Diamond Paints Partners with LUMS to Empower Students: A Commitment to Education and Excellence

Diamond Paints has extended its support to LUMS by signing an agreement to sponsor National Outreach Programme (NOP) scholars at an MOU ceremony on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, between Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Provost, LUMS, and Mr. Mir Shoaib Ahmed, CEO, Diamond Paints.

Also present were Mr. Mir Khuzaima Ahmed, Ms. Sana Ahmed, Directors, Diamond Paints, and Ms. Roha Ahmed, along with LUMS leadership, Syed Babar Ali, Founding Pro-Chancellor, LUMS; Mr. Shahid Hussain, Rector; Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Provost; Dr. Basit Yameen, Associate Professor, Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE), and Mr. Anas Ashraf, Head of Development, Office of Advancement.

The guests were briefed on LUMS’ strategic developments and the impact of the NOP, a scholarship program launched in 2001 to provide quality education to talented students regardless of their financial background. The Programme has won the global Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Platinum Award 2021 in the ‘Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ category. The CASE Platinum Awards recognize world-class programmes and practices in educational advancement.

Syed Babar Ali, Founder of LUMS, praised Diamond Paints’ support for the NOP and highlighted the transformational power of education. He continued that we empower young minds with partners like Diamond Paints, fostering growth and development.

Mr. Mir Shoaib Ahmed, CEO of Diamond Paints, spoke about the motivation behind the partnership with LUMS. He said that LUMS goes beyond imparting education; it gives young and talented students a sense of purpose. He added that the company looks forward to fostering industry-academia partnerships with LUMS.

Mr. Hussain, Rector of LUMS, thanked Diamond Paints for their support, emphasizing how LUMS research empowers students to embark on a transformative journey to address local and global challenges, fostering connections with top-tier companies