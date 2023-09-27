Pakistan, Germany sign convention for eliminating double taxation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated re-negotiations on the agreement for the eliminating double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance between Pakistan and Germany.

In this connection, tax delegations of both the countries met here for the first round of negotiations from September 18-22, 2023, said a news release issued here.

Taxpayers of both countries will get relief from double taxation resulting in boosting up the trading activities in both the countries.