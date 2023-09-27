Sanjrani, Chinese ambassador discuss bilateral ties

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zeidang discussed various matters of mutual interest, encompassing bilateral relations, economic collaboration, and coordination. The determination to enhance bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors was reaffirmed, underlining the mutual benefits for both nations during the meeting, said a news release.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the imperative for joint endeavors aimed at promoting peace, prosperity, and development in the region. While extending his congratulations to Ambassador Jiang Zeidang on his new role, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed optimism that the ambassador’s substantial skills would contribute to stabilizing and fortifying the Pakistan-China relationship. He commended China’s commitment to regional peace and highlighted the necessity of bolstering cooperation in multilateral domains.

The discussions also encompassed the advancement of collaboration in agriculture and mining sectors. Chairman Senate expressed his intent to draw inspiration from China’s experiences in the realms of agriculture and mining, culminating in the potential strengthening of a “Strategic Cooperation Partnership” that would further enhance Pakistan-China relations. He underscored the historical solidarity between the two nations, where they have consistently supported each other on various international platforms.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani acknowledged the transformative impact of the “Pak-China Economic Corridor” project, ushering in a new era of joint development and prosperity. Urging the expedited exchange of parliamentary delegations, he extended an invitation to the head of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China to visit Pakistan. Chairman Senate highlighted Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment and encouraged Chinese investors to explore opportunities for mutually beneficial projects. Furthermore, the Chairman Senate noted that Chinese investments in Pakistan have generated valuable employment opportunities for the nation’s youth and are instrumental in fostering regional development.

He expressed appreciation for the private sector investments from China in remote areas of Pakistan. The chairman also recognized the global leadership qualities of Chinese President Xi Jinping, commending his impactful writings, and suggested translating the book into Urdu. Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zeidang reaffirmed the close friendship between China and Pakistan, expressing China’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation. He emphasized that China’s experiences would contribute significantly to Pakistan’s social and economic prosperity, expressing his happiness at being in Pakistan. The ambassador also extended an invitation to Chairman Senate to visit China. Additionally, he highlighted China’s recent white paper titled “Common Future of Mankind,” aimed at fostering global peace and development. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Senate, Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan and Additional Secretary Asim Khan Guraya.